Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,974 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,162,000 after acquiring an additional 406,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after buying an additional 870,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,636,000 after buying an additional 561,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,166,000 after buying an additional 563,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $106.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

