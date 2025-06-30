Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,232 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,207 shares of company stock valued at $25,252,926 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.2%

ELF opened at $126.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

