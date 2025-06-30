Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 156,472 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156,472 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $116,833,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 33,549.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,699,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 598,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,117,000 after purchasing an additional 194,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $292.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.79. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $282.22 and a 52 week high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

