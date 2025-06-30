Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,917 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $2,502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,812,423.83. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $393,458.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,202,341.98. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $8,509,167. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.0%

MU opened at $124.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.