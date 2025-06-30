Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 23,387 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,387 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $267,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $155.71 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.