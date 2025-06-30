Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 41,511 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,511 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

