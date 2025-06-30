Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 517 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NVR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,395.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7,165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,466.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.