Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 61,323 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,323 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $83.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.