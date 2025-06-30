Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 91,651 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,651 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.