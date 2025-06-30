Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,260,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,942,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,296,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,701,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after purchasing an additional 379,491 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $309.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.