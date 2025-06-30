Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 12,543 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,408.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,209,082.04. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Viii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 125,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $13,233,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 500,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $51,000,000.00.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

TTAN stock opened at $107.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04. ServiceTitan Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $131.33.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The business's revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,692,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,599,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

ServiceTitan Company Profile



ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

