Best Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – June 27th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and reliable dividend payments. Often leaders in their industries, these companies are perceived as relatively low-risk investments, making blue-chip stocks popular with investors seeking steady, long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,138. Karman has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,927. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.62. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.91. 3,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,802. The company has a market cap of $34.08 million, a P/E ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Featured Stories