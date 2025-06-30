Best Transportation Stocks To Watch Now – June 28th

Howmet Aerospace, Berkshire Hathaway, Carpenter Technology, Uber Technologies, and FTAI Aviation are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves moving goods or passengers by air, rail, road or sea. They include airlines, railroads, shipping lines, trucking firms and logistics providers. Because their revenues depend heavily on economic activity, fuel costs and regulatory policies, transportation stocks often serve as indicators of broader market and trade conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

HWM traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,826,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,323. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $185.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,107,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

CRS traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,624,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,861. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $103.37 and a one year high of $279.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,681,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,097,012. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $94.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

FTAI traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,032,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,366. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 564.76 and a beta of 1.66. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $181.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

Read More