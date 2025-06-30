BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Stake Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,617 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.7%

BHP opened at $48.67 on Monday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.82.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

