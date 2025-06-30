Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $243.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.44 and a 200-day moving average of $274.33. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 85.16%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

