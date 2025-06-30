BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $55.17 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

