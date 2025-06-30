BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCTD. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $50.69 on Monday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.88.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

