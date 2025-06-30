Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.92 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 9.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,679,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,525,328.12. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,792,267 shares of company stock worth $544,823,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $157.75 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

