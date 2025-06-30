Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Blue Bird by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $6,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 8,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $363,614.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,236.64. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $43.12 on Monday. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 64.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Blue Bird’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Bird

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.