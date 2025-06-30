Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,693.13 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,711.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,274.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,952.54. The company has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.