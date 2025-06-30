Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $42,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8,368.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $154.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,657.31. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,078.08. This trade represents a 66.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.