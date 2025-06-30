Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Price Target at $104.93

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

