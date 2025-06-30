Brokerages Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Price Target at C$13.25

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.
A number of research firms recently commented on NXE. Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$13.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXE
NexGen Energy Stock Performance
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- What is a Dividend King?
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.