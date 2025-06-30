Brokerages Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Price Target at C$13.25

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXE. Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$13.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

About NexGen Energy

TSE NXE opened at C$9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.31. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$12.51.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

