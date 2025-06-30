Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target at $20.88

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Plains GP stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.63. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Plains GP by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

