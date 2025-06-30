Brokerages Set Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Target Price at $7.17

Shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

SVRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Get Savara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savara

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savara

In other news, Director Richard J. Hawkins purchased 48,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $98,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,466 shares in the company, valued at $235,550.64. This represents a 71.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Savara by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 17,600,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 3,035,164 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 32.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 11,462,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,922 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 10,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $8,151,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,308 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

(Get Free Report

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.