BT Group (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.75 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.65), with a volume of 142615078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.90 ($2.66).

BT Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.95. The company has a market capitalization of £18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BT Group (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The communications services company reported GBX 18.80 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BT Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

BT Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon Lowth sold 134,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £255,637.40 ($350,716.70). Company insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

