C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 3.7%

CHRW opened at $96.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.