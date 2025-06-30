Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,364,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,854,000 after buying an additional 100,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

