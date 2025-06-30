Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 150.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 204,095 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $137.13 on Monday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.13.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

