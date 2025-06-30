Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.3% during the first quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $66.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

