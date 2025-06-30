Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 13,904 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,922,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,650 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $254,651,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 10,716.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,594,000 after purchasing an additional 870,929 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.59.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.0%

PCAR stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $99.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

