Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,277 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

