Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 231,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,916,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 159,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,761,000 after purchasing an additional 184,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.26. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RITM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

