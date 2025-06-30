Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDMO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FDMO stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $484.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

