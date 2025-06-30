Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,633,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIVB opened at $50.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $921.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

