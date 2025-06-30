Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 214,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $37.80 on Monday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

