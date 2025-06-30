Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9,358.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $486.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.