Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,529,000 after buying an additional 128,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,613,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,969 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in OR Royalties by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,099,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,173 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,364,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OR Royalties Price Performance

OR opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 147.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. OR Royalties Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

