Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,652.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5%

FDHY opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.41 and a 1 year high of $49.79.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.