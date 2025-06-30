Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 612,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 296,150 shares in the last quarter. Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 164,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $8,985,598.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,128,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,412,732.42. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $102,970,013. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.3%

K opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellanova has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

