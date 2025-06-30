Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $3.08 Million in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $63.15 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.