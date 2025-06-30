Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $8,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $330.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.59.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.99%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.79.

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.97, for a total value of $70,015.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,529.73. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,819.05. This trade represents a 34.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

