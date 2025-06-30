Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,197,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,872,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,459,000 after purchasing an additional 790,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,070,000 after purchasing an additional 265,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 249,120 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

