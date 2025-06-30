Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE opened at $75.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

