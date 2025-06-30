Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 25,471 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,381 shares in the company, valued at $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622 over the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.6%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.03.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

