Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,674 Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Stock Up 3.1%

SONY opened at $26.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.