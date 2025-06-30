Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 67,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 27,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $239.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.64 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

