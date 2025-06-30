Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 45,204 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,204 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rollins by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,778,000 after acquiring an additional 617,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 322,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rollins by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $56.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $58.65.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

