Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $94.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.84.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

