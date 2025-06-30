Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,228 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,133 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,443,000 after acquiring an additional 309,210 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 9,159,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,573,000 after buying an additional 422,078 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $123.96.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

